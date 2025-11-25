Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Schriever SFB Thanksgiving Leadership Serve [Image 1 of 8]

    Schriever SFB Thanksgiving Leadership Serve

    UNITED STATES

    11.20.2025

    Photo by Dalton Prejeant 

    Space Base Delta 1

    U.S. Air Force Col. David Berrios, Space Base Delta 41 deputy commander, serves a meal during the SBD 41 Thanksgiving feast at Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, Nov. 20, 2025. The event gathered Guardians, Airmen and civilian teammates for a shared meal that strengthened unit morale and holiday spirit. (U.S. Space Force photo by Dalton Prejeant)

    Date Taken: 11.20.2025
    Date Posted: 11.28.2025 13:06
    Photo ID: 9413298
    VIRIN: 251120-X-DA809-1001
    Resolution: 4471x2981
    Size: 6.67 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Schriever SFB Thanksgiving Leadership Serve [Image 8 of 8], by Dalton Prejeant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SchrieverSFB
    SSFB
    Thanksgiving
    SBD41
    SPACEBASEDELTA41

