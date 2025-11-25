Schriever SFB Thanksgiving Leadership Serve

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left, U.S. Air Force Col. David Berrios, Space Base Delta 41 deputy commander, U.S. Space Force Chief Master Sgt. Timothy Crouch, SBD 41 senior enlisted leader and Col. Eric Bogue, SBD 41 commander, interacts with Guardians, Airmen and civilians while preparing a meal during the SBD 41 Thanksgiving feast at Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, Nov. 20, 2025. The event gathered Guardians, Airmen and civilian teammates for a shared meal that strengthened unit morale and holiday spirit. (U.S. Space Force photo by Dalton Prejeant)