Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Mitscher (DDG 57) Sailor speaks on phone with U.S. Chief of Naval Operations [Image 3 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Mitscher (DDG 57) Sailor speaks on phone with U.S. Chief of Naval Operations

    OMAN

    11.27.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class William McCann 

    USS Mitscher (DDG 57)

    U.S. Navy Chief Boatswain’s Mate Jake Lande speaks on a phone with Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Daryl Caudle in the captain’s cabin of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mitscher (DDG 57) on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 27, 2025. Mitscher is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.27.2025
    Date Posted: 11.28.2025 09:25
    Photo ID: 9413192
    VIRIN: 251127-N-HE318-1025
    Resolution: 3115x2225
    Size: 1.08 MB
    Location: OM
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Mitscher (DDG 57) Sailor speaks on phone with U.S. Chief of Naval Operations [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 William McCann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Mitscher (DDG 57) CO speaks on phone with U.S. Navy CNO
    USS Mitscher (DDG 57) Sailor speaks on phone with U.S. Chief of Naval Operations
    USS Mitscher (DDG 57) Sailor speaks on phone with U.S. Chief of Naval Operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Boatswain's Mate
    USS Mitscher
    BM
    DDG 57
    CNO
    Operations
    CPO
    Chief
    Naval

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download