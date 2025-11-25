USS Mitscher (DDG 57) CO speaks on phone with U.S. Navy CNO

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Cmdr. Stephen Prugh, right, commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mitscher (DDG 57), speaks on a phone in the captain’s cabin with Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Daryl Caudle on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 27, 2025. Mitscher is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the U.S Central Command area of responsibility.