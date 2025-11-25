USS Mitscher (DDG 57) Sailor speaks on phone with U.S. Chief of Naval Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Yeoman 2nd Class Tyrese Williams speaks on a phone with Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Daryl Caudle in the captain’s cabin of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mitscher (DDG 57) on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 27, 2025. Mitscher is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility.