Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAG Stuttgart Commander Col. Edward Sanford, joined by his wife and son, attends the opening of the Stuttgart Christmas Market on Nov. 26, 2025. [Image 3 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USAG Stuttgart Commander Col. Edward Sanford, joined by his wife and son, attends the opening of the Stuttgart Christmas Market on Nov. 26, 2025.

    STUTTGART, BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, GERMANY

    11.26.2025

    Photo by Balmina Sehra 

    U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart

    Col. Edward Sanford, U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart commander, watches the opening choir performance of the Stuttgart Christmas Market with his family on Nov. 26, 2025. The balcony view has become a symbolic tradition for USAG Stuttgart since the market’s reopening after COVID-19 restrictions. The performance featured the Stuttgarter Hymnus-Chorknaben and a pop choir from Musikwerk Stuttgart.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.26.2025
    Date Posted: 11.28.2025 06:38
    Photo ID: 9413160
    VIRIN: 251126-O-DV808-1013
    Resolution: 3024x4032
    Size: 2.69 MB
    Location: STUTTGART, BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAG Stuttgart Commander Col. Edward Sanford, joined by his wife and son, attends the opening of the Stuttgart Christmas Market on Nov. 26, 2025. [Image 3 of 3], by Balmina Sehra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USAG Stuttgart Commander Col. Edward Sanford, joined by his wife and son, attends the opening of the Stuttgart Christmas Market on Nov. 26, 2025.
    USAG Stuttgart Commander Col. Edward Sanford, joined by his wife and son, attends the opening of the Stuttgart Christmas Market on Nov. 26, 2025.
    USAG Stuttgart Commander Col. Edward Sanford, joined by his wife and son, attends the opening of the Stuttgart Christmas Market on Nov. 26, 2025.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    target_news_europe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download