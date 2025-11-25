Col. Edward Sanford, U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart commander, watches the opening choir performance of the Stuttgart Christmas Market with his family on Nov. 26, 2025. The balcony view has become a symbolic tradition for USAG Stuttgart since the market’s reopening after COVID-19 restrictions. The performance featured the Stuttgarter Hymnus-Chorknaben and a pop choir from Musikwerk Stuttgart.
|Date Taken:
|11.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.28.2025 06:38
|Photo ID:
|9413160
|VIRIN:
|251126-O-DV808-1013
|Resolution:
|3024x4032
|Size:
|2.69 MB
|Location:
|STUTTGART, BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAG Stuttgart Commander Col. Edward Sanford, joined by his wife and son, attends the opening of the Stuttgart Christmas Market on Nov. 26, 2025. [Image 3 of 3], by Balmina Sehra