    USAG Stuttgart Commander Col. Edward Sanford, joined by his wife and son, attends the opening of the Stuttgart Christmas Market on Nov. 26, 2025. [Image 2 of 3]

    USAG Stuttgart Commander Col. Edward Sanford, joined by his wife and son, attends the opening of the Stuttgart Christmas Market on Nov. 26, 2025.

    STUTTGART, BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, GERMANY

    11.26.2025

    Photo by Balmina Sehra 

    U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart

    Col. Edward Sanford, commander of U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart, meets with Stuttgart Lord Mayor Dr. Frank Nopper and his family during the opening of the Stuttgart Christmas Market on Nov. 26, 2025. The visit highlighted the enduring partnership between U.S. forces and the local community.

    Date Taken: 11.26.2025
    Date Posted: 11.28.2025 06:38
    Photo ID: 9413159
    VIRIN: 251126-O-DV808-7638
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 2.76 MB
    Location: STUTTGART, BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, DE
    This work, USAG Stuttgart Commander Col. Edward Sanford, joined by his wife and son, attends the opening of the Stuttgart Christmas Market on Nov. 26, 2025. [Image 3 of 3], by Balmina Sehra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

