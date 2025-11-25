U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart Commander Col. Edward Sanford, joined by his wife and son, attends the opening of the Stuttgart Christmas Market on Nov. 26, 2025. The family viewed the opening choir performance from a balcony, a USAG Stuttgart tradition since the market’s post-COVID reopening. This year's program featured the Stuttgarter Hymnus-Chorknaben and a pop choir from Musikwerk Stuttgart. Following the ceremony, the Sanfords met with Stuttgart Lord Mayor Dr. Frank Nopper and his family, underscoring the strong partnership between the United States and its host nation.
|Date Taken:
|11.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.28.2025 06:38
|Photo ID:
|9413158
|VIRIN:
|251126-O-DV808-4331
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|2.7 MB
|Location:
|STUTTGART, BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAG Stuttgart Commander Col. Edward Sanford, joined by his wife and son, attends the opening of the Stuttgart Christmas Market on Nov. 26, 2025. [Image 3 of 3], by Balmina Sehra, identified by DVIDS