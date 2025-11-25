They Stand So She May Be Remembered

U.S. service members line the streets of Washington, D.C., during an honor escort—also known as a fallen soldier procession—for U.S. Army Spc. Sarah Beckstrom of the West Virginia National Guard, Nov. 27, 2025. A fallen soldier procession is a solemn tradition in which military members stand in silent respect as a fallen service member is escorted to their final resting place, symbolizing the nation’s gratitude for a life given in service. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. William Blankenship)
