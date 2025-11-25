Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    They Stand So She May Be Remembered [Image 1 of 17]

    They Stand So She May Be Remembered

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    11.27.2025

    Photo by Billy Blankenship  

    Joint Task Force DC

    U.S. service members line the streets of Washington, D.C., during an honor escort—also known as a fallen soldier procession—for U.S. Army Spc. Sarah Beckstrom of the West Virginia National Guard, Nov. 27, 2025. A fallen soldier procession is a solemn tradition in which military members stand in silent respect as a fallen service member is escorted to their final resting place, symbolizing the nation’s gratitude for a life given in service. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. William Blankenship)

    Date Taken: 11.27.2025
    Date Posted: 11.27.2025 23:46
    Photo ID: 9413109
    VIRIN: 251127-Z-VZ654-1006
    Resolution: 7008x4672
    Size: 8.43 MB
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    This work, They Stand So She May Be Remembered [Image 17 of 17], by Billy Blankenship, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JTFDC
    nationalguard
    districtofcolumbia
    dcsafe
    DCSafeAndBeautiful

