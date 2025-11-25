They Stand So She May Be Remembered

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Col. Larry Doane, commander of Joint Task Force–District of Columbia, speaks to service members in Washington, D.C., Nov. 27, 2025, reminding them of the gravity of the moment as they prepare to honor U.S. Army Spc. Sarah Beckstrom during a fallen soldier procession. Doane urged troops to remain sharp, composed, and united as they rendered final honors to their fallen teammate. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. William Blankenship)