U.S. Army Col. Larry Doane, commander of Joint Task Force–District of Columbia, speaks to service members in Washington, D.C., Nov. 27, 2025, reminding them of the gravity of the moment as they prepare to honor U.S. Army Spc. Sarah Beckstrom during a fallen soldier procession. Doane urged troops to remain sharp, composed, and united as they rendered final honors to their fallen teammate. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. William Blankenship)
|Date Taken:
|11.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.27.2025 23:46
|Photo ID:
|9413117
|VIRIN:
|251127-Z-VZ654-1034
|Resolution:
|7008x4672
|Size:
|9.26 MB
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, They Stand So She May Be Remembered [Image 17 of 17], by Billy Blankenship, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.