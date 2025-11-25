Commander Navy Region Southwest Serves Sailors on Thanksgiving

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SAN DIEGO (Nov. 11, 2025) Rear Adm. Rich Jarret, commander, Navy Region Southwest, center, takes a group photo with Sailors serving Thanksgiving meals at the Mercer Hall Galley onboard Naval Base San Diego (NBSD) Nov. 11, 27, 2025. Established in 1922, NBSD is the largest West coast naval installation and principal homeport of the Pacific Fleet, supporting more than 60 combatant and auxiliary surface ships and more than 250 shore commands. (U.S. Navy photo by Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Timothy Weber)