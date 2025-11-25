Commander Navy Region Southwest Serves Sailors on Thanksgiving

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SAN DIEGO (Nov. 11, 2025) Chief Warrant Officer 3, Rob Tindall, food services officer, Naval Base San Diego (NBSD), volunteers to serve Sailors on Thanksgiving at the Mercer Hall Galley Nov. 11, 27, 2025. Established in 1922, NBSD is the largest West coast naval installation and principal homeport of the Pacific Fleet, supporting more than 60 combatant and auxiliary surface ships and more than 250 shore commands. (U.S. Navy photo by Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Timothy Weber)