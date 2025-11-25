Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Commander Navy Region Southwest Serves Sailors on Thanksgiving [Image 5 of 7]

    Commander Navy Region Southwest Serves Sailors on Thanksgiving

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    11.27.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Timothy Weber 

    Naval Base San Diego

    SAN DIEGO (Nov. 11, 2025) Sailors enjoy a Thanksgiving meal at Mercer Hall Galley onboard Naval Base San Diego (NBSD), Nov. 11, 27, 2025. Established in 1922, NBSD is the largest West coast naval installation and principal homeport of the Pacific Fleet, supporting more than 60 combatant and auxiliary surface ships and more than 250 shore commands. (U.S. Navy photo by Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Timothy Weber)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Commander Navy Region Southwest Serves Sailors on Thanksgiving [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Timothy Weber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

