JFK host first Thanksgiving aboard as families join crew for inaugural holiday meal

Sailors aboard Pre-Commissioning Unit John F. Kennedy (CVN 79) host their families during the first Thanksgiving meal aboard the ship. John F. Kennedy is the second Ford-class aircraft carrier and is under construction at HII's Newport News Shipbuilding (NNS) division in Newport News, Virginia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Theoplis Stewart II)