PCU JFK host fist Thanksgiving aboard as families join the crew for inaugural holiday meal

Senior Chief Logistics Specialist Carlos Osorio, from Apia, Columbia, assigned to Supply Department aboard Pre-Commissioning Unit John F. Kennedy (CVN 79), serves Sailors and their families during the first Thanksgiving meal aboard the ship. John F. Kennedy is the second Ford-class aircraft carrier and is under construction at HII's Newport News Shipbuilding (NNS) division in Newport News, Virginia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Theoplis Stewart II)