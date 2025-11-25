JFK host first Thanksgiving aboard as families join crew for inaugural holiday meal

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNITED STATES

    11.27.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Theoplis Stewart II 

    PCU John F. Kennedy (CVN 79)

    Sailors aboard Pre-Commissioning Unit John F. Kennedy (CVN 79) attend the first Thanksgiving meal aboard the ship. John F. Kennedy is the second Ford-class aircraft carrier and is under construction at HII's Newport News Shipbuilding (NNS) division in Newport News, Virginia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Theoplis Stewart II)

