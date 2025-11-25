NSA Bahrain Serves Personnel and Families Thanksgiving Meals

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

251127-N-VO134-1005 NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY BAHRAIN (Nov. 27, 2025) U.S. Navy Chief Logistics Specialist Yanbin Kuang, assigned to U.S. Naval Forces Central Command (NAVCENT), serves a Thanksgiving meal to a Sailor on watch at NAVCENT headquarters onboard Naval Support Activity (NSA) Bahrain. NSA Bahrain enables the forward operations and responsiveness of U.S. and allied forces in support of the Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central mission to provide services to the fleet, warfighter and family. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Naomi Johnson)