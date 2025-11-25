Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NSA Bahrain Serves Personnel and Families Thanksgiving Meals [Image 4 of 6]

    NSA Bahrain Serves Personnel and Families Thanksgiving Meals

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    11.27.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Naomi Johnson 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    251127-N-VO134-1003 NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY BAHRAIN (Nov. 27, 2025) U.S. Navy Vice Adm. Curt Renshaw, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command and U.S. 5th Fleet, serves Thanksgiving meals to base personnel and their families at the galley onboard Naval Support Activity (NSA) Bahrain. NSA Bahrain enables the forward operations and responsiveness of U.S. and allied forces in support of the Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central mission to provide services to the fleet, warfighter and family. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Naomi Johnson)

    This work, NSA Bahrain Serves Personnel and Families Thanksgiving Meals [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Naomi Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

