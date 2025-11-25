NSA Bahrain Serves Personnel and Families Thanksgiving Meals

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

251127-N-VO134-1002 NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY BAHRAIN (Nov. 27, 2025) U.S. Navy Vice Adm. Curt Renshaw, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command and U.S. 5th Fleet, serves Thanksgiving meals to base personnel and their families at the galley onboard Naval Support Activity (NSA) Bahrain. NSA Bahrain enables the forward operations and responsiveness of U.S. and allied forces in support of the Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central mission to provide services to the fleet, warfighter and family. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Naomi Johnson)