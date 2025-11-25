210 Field Artillery Brigade leaders serve Thanksgiving meals

U.S. Army Col. David O’Leary, commander, 210 Field Artillery Brigade, serves Thanksgiving lunch to soldiers across the brigade at Camp Casey, South Korea, Nov. 27, 2025. Leadership isn’t just about guiding Soldiers in the field; on Thanksgiving, serving meals in our dining facilities honors the comradery that holds our formations together. (Republic of Korea Army photo by KCPL Seok Hoon Yoon)
|Date Taken:
|11.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.26.2025 23:49
|Photo ID:
|9412371
|VIRIN:
|251127-A-AM489-1074
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|11.08 MB
|Location:
|CAMP CASEY, KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
