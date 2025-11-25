Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    210 Field Artillery Brigade leaders serve Thanksgiving meals [Image 4 of 7]

    210 Field Artillery Brigade leaders serve Thanksgiving meals

    CAMP CASEY, SOUTH KOREA

    11.26.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Seok Hoon Yoon 

    210th Field Artillery Brigade

    U.S. Army 1st. Sgt. Corey Anderson, battery first sergeant, Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 210 Field Artillery Brigade, serves Thanksgiving lunch to soldiers across the brigade at Camp Casey, South Korea, Nov. 27, 2025. Leadership isn’t just about guiding Soldiers in the field; on Thanksgiving, serving meals in our dining facilities honors the comradery that holds our formations together. (Republic of Korea Army photo by KCPL Seok Hoon Yoon)

    Date Taken: 11.26.2025
    VIRIN: 251127-A-AM489-1063
    This work, 210 Field Artillery Brigade leaders serve Thanksgiving meals, by CPL Seok Hoon Yoon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Camp Casey
    210 FAB
    Hassan Carter
    South Korea
    Thanksgiving
    David O'Leary

