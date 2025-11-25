210 Field Artillery Brigade leaders serve Thanksgiving meals

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Senior leaders across the 210th Field Artillery Brigade serve lunch to soldiers to celebrate Thanksgiving day at Camp Casey, South Korea, Nov. 27, 2025. Leadership isn’t just about guiding Soldiers in the field; on Thanksgiving, serving meals in our dining facilities honors the comradery that holds our formations together. (Republic of Korea Army photo by KCPL Seok Hoon Yoon)