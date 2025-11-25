U.S. Marines with Headquarters and Service Battalion, Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, participate in tug-of-war during the semi-annual Atlas games event at MCRD San Diego, California, Nov. 26, 2025. The semi-annual Atlas Games boosted unit cohesion and esprit de corps through various competitive events by putting the Marines of Headquarters Company against Service Company, testing their strength, knowledge, and endurance. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jacob B. Hutchinson)
|Date Taken:
|11.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.26.2025 19:40
|Photo ID:
|9412180
|VIRIN:
|251126-M-GO078-1368
|Resolution:
|6820x4549
|Size:
|17.74 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Headquarters and Service Battalion Atlas Games [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Jacob Hutchinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.