Headquarters and Service Battalion Atlas Games

U.S. Marine Corps Patrick King, a combat photographer with Headquarters and Service Battalion, Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego and Western Recruiting Region participated in a swim relay race during the semi-annual Atlas games event at MCRD San Diego, California, Nov. 26, 2025. The semi-annual Atlas Games boosted unit cohesion and esprit de corps through various competitive events by putting the Marines of Headquarters Company against Service Company, testing their strength, knowledge, and endurance. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jacob B. Hutchinson)