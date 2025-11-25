Headquarters and Service Battalion Atlas Games

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines with Headquarters and Service Battalion, Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, participate in tug-of-war during the semi-annual Atlas games event at MCRD San Diego, California, Nov. 26, 2025. The semi-annual Atlas Games boosted unit cohesion and esprit de corps through various competitive events by putting the Marines of Headquarters Company against Service Company, testing their strength, knowledge, and endurance. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jacob B. Hutchinson)