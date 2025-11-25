Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Headquarters and Service Battalion Atlas Games

    Headquarters and Service Battalion Atlas Games

    MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    11.26.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Jacob Hutchinson  

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego           

    U.S. Marines with Headquarters and Service Battalion, Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, participate in tug-of-war during the semi-annual Atlas games event at MCRD San Diego, California, Nov. 26, 2025. The semi-annual Atlas Games boosted unit cohesion and esprit de corps through various competitive events by putting the Marines of Headquarters Company against Service Company, testing their strength, knowledge, and endurance. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jacob B. Hutchinson)

    Date Taken: 11.26.2025
    Date Posted: 11.26.2025 19:40
    Photo ID: 9412178
    VIRIN: 251126-M-GO078-1334
    Resolution: 2972x2265
    Size: 1.14 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Headquarters and Service Battalion Atlas Games [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Jacob Hutchinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    MCRD
    Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego
    MCRD San Diego
    H&S Bn
    Atlas Games

