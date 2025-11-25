Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. NATO Ambassador and Lithuanian Ambassador Serve Meals to Troops [Image 4 of 5]

    U.S. NATO Ambassador and Lithuanian Ambassador Serve Meals to Troops

    PABRADE, LITHUANIA

    11.25.2025

    Photo by Maj. Brian Sutherland 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Matthew Whitaker, U.S. Ambassador to NATO, Kara McDonald, U.S. Ambassador to Lithuania and Robert Kaunas, Minister of National Defense of Lithuania serve Thanksgiving to Soldiers at the new Lithuanian dining facility, Nov. 26, 2025, Pabradė Training Area, Lithuania. Soldiers forward deployed in Lithuania demonstrate steadfast readiness and commitment over the Thanksgiving holiday as they continue to support U.S. and NATO objectives. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Brian Sutherland)

    Date Taken: 11.25.2025
    Date Posted: 11.26.2025 16:49
    Photo ID: 9411974
    VIRIN: 251123-A-FG761-7369
    Resolution: 5792x3928
    Size: 8.23 MB
    Location: PABRADE, LT
