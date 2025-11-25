U.S. NATO Ambassador and Lithuanian Ambassador Serve Meals to Troops

Matthew Whitaker, U.S. Ambassador to NATO, Kara McDonald, U.S. Ambassador to Lithuania and Robert Kaunas, Minister of National Defense of Lithuania serve Thanksgiving to Soldiers at the new Lithuanian dining facility, Nov. 26, 2025, Pabradė Training Area, Lithuania. Soldiers forward deployed in Lithuania demonstrate steadfast readiness and commitment over the Thanksgiving holiday as they continue to support U.S. and NATO objectives. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Brian Sutherland)
