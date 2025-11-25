U.S. NATO Ambassador and Lithuanian Ambassador Serve Meals to Troops

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Matthew Whitaker, U.S. Ambassador to NATO walks with Lt. Col. Karl Kuechenmesiter, the commander of 1st Battalion, 12th Infantry Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division to serve Thanksgiving to Soldiers at the new Lithuanian dining facility, Nov. 26, 2025, at Pabradė Training Area, Lithuania. Soldiers forward deployed in Lithuania demonstrate steadfast readiness and commitment over the Thanksgiving holiday as they continue to support U.S. and NATO objectives. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Brian Sutherland)