USAFA Wrestling vs Oklahoma State 2025

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Air Force's Tucker Owens celebrates after defeating his opponent, Oklahoma State's Gary Steen during a wrestling meet at the United States Air Force Academy’s Clune Arena on Nov., 21 2025, in Colorado Springs, Colo. Air Force werestling set an all-time attendance record of 2,243 fans but were defeated by Oklahoma 34-6. (U.S. Air Force photo/Trevor Cokley)