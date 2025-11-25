Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAFA Wrestling vs Oklahoma State 2025 [Image 9 of 10]

    COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    11.22.2025

    Photo by Trevor Cokley 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Air Force's Rylan Kuhn wrestles Oklahoma State's Konner Doucet during a meet at the United States Air Force Academy’s Clune Arena on Nov., 21 2025, in Colorado Springs, Colo. Air Force werestling set an all-time attendance record of 2,243 fans but were defeated by Oklahoma 34-6. (U.S. Air Force photo/Trevor Cokley)

    TAGS

    Colorado
    Air Force
    wrestling
    Academy
    U.S.

