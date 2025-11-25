USAFA Wrestling vs Oklahoma State 2025

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Air Force's Carter Nogle wrestles Oklahoma State's JJ McComas during a meet at the United States Air Force Academy’s Clune Arena on Nov., 21 2025, in Colorado Springs, Colo. Air Force werestling set an all-time attendance record of 2,243 fans, while Nogle won his match, Air Force was eventually defeated by Oklahoma 34-6. (U.S. Air Force photo/Trevor Cokley)
|Date Taken:
|11.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.26.2025 15:07
|Photo ID:
|9411802
|VIRIN:
|251121-F-XS730-1163
|Resolution:
|7070x4716
|Size:
|6.16 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
