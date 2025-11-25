Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCAS Miramar hosts a Holiday Celebration and Tree Lighting Ceremony [Image 11 of 11]

    MCAS Miramar hosts a Holiday Celebration and Tree Lighting Ceremony

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    11.23.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Seferino Gamez 

    Marine Corps Air Station Miramar

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. James K. Everett, the commanding officer of Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, turns a switch with Santa Claus during a Marine Corps Community Service Miramar Holiday Celebration and Tree Lighting Ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, Nov. 22, 2025. This event featured family-friendly activities, including carnival rides, inflatables, and a Ferris wheel, along with exciting prize giveaways and entertainment such as a live DJ and complimentary photos with Santa to welcome the holiday season. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Seferino Gamez)

    Date Taken: 11.23.2025
    Date Posted: 11.26.2025 12:59
    Photo ID: 9411565
    VIRIN: 251122-M-NS030-1455
    Resolution: 7312x4877
    Size: 16.27 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Holidays
    MCAS Miramar
    Tree Lighting Ceremony
    MCCS

