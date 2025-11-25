U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. James K. Everett, the commanding officer of Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, turns a switch with Santa Claus during a Marine Corps Community Service Miramar Holiday Celebration and Tree Lighting Ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, Nov. 22, 2025. This event featured family-friendly activities, including carnival rides, inflatables, and a Ferris wheel, along with exciting prize giveaways and entertainment such as a live DJ and complimentary photos with Santa to welcome the holiday season. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Seferino Gamez)
|Date Taken:
|11.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.26.2025 12:59
|Photo ID:
|9411565
|VIRIN:
|251122-M-NS030-1455
|Resolution:
|7312x4877
|Size:
|16.27 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
This work, MCAS Miramar hosts a Holiday Celebration and Tree Lighting Ceremony [Image 11 of 11], by LCpl Seferino Gamez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.