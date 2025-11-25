MCAS Miramar hosts a Holiday Celebration and Tree Lighting Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. James K. Everett, the commanding officer of Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, prepares to turn a switch with Santa Claus during a Marine Corps Community Service Miramar Holiday Celebration and Tree Lighting Ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, Nov. 22, 2025. This event featured family-friendly activities, including carnival rides, inflatables, and a Ferris wheel, along with exciting prize giveaways and entertainment such as a live DJ and complimentary photos with Santa to welcome the holiday season. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Seferino Gamez)