    MCAS Miramar hosts a Holiday Celebration and Tree Lighting Ceremony

    MCAS Miramar hosts a Holiday Celebration and Tree Lighting Ceremony

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    11.23.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Seferino Gamez 

    Marine Corps Air Station Miramar

    Santa Claus interacts with community members during a Marine Corps Community Service Miramar Holiday Celebration and Tree Lighting Ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, Nov. 22, 2025. This event featured family-friendly activities, including carnival rides, inflatables, and a Ferris wheel, along with exciting prize giveaways and entertainment such as a live DJ and complimentary photos with Santa to welcome the holiday season. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Seferino Gamez)

    Date Taken: 11.23.2025
    Date Posted: 11.26.2025 12:59
    Photo ID: 9411562
    VIRIN: 251122-M-NS030-1464
    Resolution: 3630x5443
    Size: 10.36 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCAS Miramar hosts a Holiday Celebration and Tree Lighting Ceremony, by LCpl Seferino Gamez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Holidays
    MCAS Miramar
    Tree Lighting Ceremony
    MCCS

