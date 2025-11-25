Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Raul Terrazas-Perez, utilities system technician, Weapons and Training Battalion, Marine Corps Installations East-Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Lejeune, right, shoots at a target during the 2025 Action Shooting Program competition at Stone Bay on MCB Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Nov. 21, 2025. The Action Shooting Program competition enhances Marines’ combat effectiveness with pistol weapons. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Grace Kim)