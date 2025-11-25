Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Action Shooting Program Competition [Image 3 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Action Shooting Program Competition

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    11.21.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Grace Kim 

    Marine Corps Installations East       

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Raul Terrazas-Perez, utilities system technician, Weapons and Training Battalion, Marine Corps Installations East-Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune shoots a target during the 2025 Action Shooting Program competition at Stone Bay on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Nov. 21, 2025. The Action Shooting Program competition enhances Marines’ combat effectiveness with pistol weapons. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Grace Kim)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.21.2025
    Date Posted: 11.26.2025 11:28
    Photo ID: 9411357
    VIRIN: 251121-M-US301-1106
    Resolution: 3991x2661
    Size: 3.76 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Action Shooting Program Competition [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Grace Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Action Shooting Program Competition
    Action Shooting Program Competition
    Action Shooting Program Competition
    Action Shooting Program Competition
    Action Shooting Program Competition

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    competition
    range
    USMC
    shooting
    pistol

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download