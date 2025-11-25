Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Chad Phillips, commanding officer, Headquarters and Service Battalion, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, right, shoots at a target during the 2025 Action Shooting Program competition at Stone Bay on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Nov. 21, 2025. The Action Shooting Program competition enhances Marines’ combat effectiveness with pistol weapons. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Grace Kim)