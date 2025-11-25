3rd CAB, 3rd ID conducts air movement to assist Coast Guard

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The rigging team comprised of Soldiers assigned to 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, stand in front of a U.S. Coast Guard buoy before an air movement mission from Tybee Island, Georgia, to Army Corps of Engineers Hutchinson Island, October 9, 2025. 3rd CAB routinely conducts rigging and recovery training in order to perform these real-life scenarios for the betterment of the local community. (U.S. Army photo by 1st. Lt. Decean Brown)