U.S. Soldiers assigned to 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division exit the area of operation of a CH-47 Chinook assigned to 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade during an air movement mission to take a U.S. Coast Guard buoy from Tybee Island, Georgia, to Army Corps of Engineers Hutchinson Island on October 9, 2025. 3rd CAB routinely conducts rigging and recovery training in order to perform these real-life scenarios for the betterment of the local community. (U.S. Army photo by 1st. Lt. Decean Brown)
|Date Taken:
|10.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.26.2025 09:11
|Photo ID:
|9411039
|VIRIN:
|251009-A-PO098-7955
|Resolution:
|6024x4024
|Size:
|2.83 MB
|Location:
|TYBEE ISLAND, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 3rd CAB, 3rd ID conducts air movement to assist Coast Guard [Image 6 of 6], by 1LT Decean Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.