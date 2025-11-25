3rd CAB, 3rd ID conducts air movement to assist Coast Guard

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Soldiers assigned to 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division exit the area of operation of a CH-47 Chinook assigned to 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade during an air movement mission to take a U.S. Coast Guard buoy from Tybee Island, Georgia, to Army Corps of Engineers Hutchinson Island on October 9, 2025. 3rd CAB routinely conducts rigging and recovery training in order to perform these real-life scenarios for the betterment of the local community. (U.S. Army photo by 1st. Lt. Decean Brown)