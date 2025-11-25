3rd CAB, 3rd ID conducts air movement to assist Coast Guard

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The rigging team made from U.S. Soldiers assigned to 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, wait for a CH-47 Chinook, assigned to 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, in order to hookup a U.S. Coast Guard buoy during an air movement mission at Tybee Island, Georgia, October 9, 2025. 3rd CAB routinely conducts rigging and recovery training in order to perform these real-life scenarios for the betterment of the local community. (U.S. Army photo by 1st. Lt. Decean Brown)