    3rd CAB, 3rd ID conducts air movement to assist Coast Guard [Image 5 of 6]

    3rd CAB, 3rd ID conducts air movement to assist Coast Guard

    TYBEE ISLAND, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    10.08.2025

    Photo by 1st Lt. Decean Brown 

    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division

    The rigging team made from U.S. Soldiers assigned to 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, wait for a CH-47 Chinook, assigned to 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, in order to hookup a U.S. Coast Guard buoy during an air movement mission at Tybee Island, Georgia, October 9, 2025. 3rd CAB routinely conducts rigging and recovery training in order to perform these real-life scenarios for the betterment of the local community. (U.S. Army photo by 1st. Lt. Decean Brown)

