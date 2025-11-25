U.S. Marine Corps Sergeant Devin Lang, a recruiter with Recruiting Station Lansing, 4th Marine Corps District, poses for a photo during Coast Guard Festival at Grand Haven, Michigan, July 31, 2025. Coast Guard Festival is an annual event that provides the Marines a juncture to interact with the local community and educate prospects on Marine Corps opportunities. Lang is a native of Hattiesburg, Mississippi. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Israel Sheber)
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.26.2025 09:16
|Photo ID:
|9411038
|VIRIN:
|250731-M-JI473-1004
|Resolution:
|4024x6048
|Size:
|1.52 MB
|Location:
|GRAND HAVEN, MICHIGAN, US
|Hometown:
|HATTIESBURG, MISSISSIPPI, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Recruiting Station Lansing Coast Guard Festival 2025 [Image 13 of 13], by Sgt Israel Sheber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.