    Recruiting Station Lansing Coast Guard Festival 2025 [Image 10 of 13]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Recruiting Station Lansing Coast Guard Festival 2025

    GRAND HAVEN, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Israel Sheber 

    4th Marine Corps District

    U.S. Marine Corps Sergeant Devin Lang, a recruiter with Recruiting Station Lansing, 4th Marine Corps District, stabilizes a pull-up bar for a member of the local community during Coast Guard Festival at Grand Haven, Michigan, July 31, 2025. Coast Guard Festival is an annual event that provides the Marines a juncture to interact with the local community and educate prospects on Marine Corps opportunities. Lang is a native of Hattiesburg, Mississippi. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Israel Sheber)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.31.2025
    Date Posted: 11.26.2025 09:16
    Photo ID: 9411035
    VIRIN: 250731-M-JI473-1001
    Resolution: 3782x5685
    Size: 1.86 MB
    Location: GRAND HAVEN, MICHIGAN, US
    Hometown: HATTIESBURG, MISSISSIPPI, US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Recruiting Station Lansing Coast Guard Festival 2025 [Image 13 of 13], by Sgt Israel Sheber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    Michigan Marines
    RS Lansing
    Coast Guard Festival
    EAC Event
    CG fest

