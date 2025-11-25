Recruiting Station Lansing Coast Guard Festival 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Sergeant Devin Lang, a recruiter with Recruiting Station Lansing, 4th Marine Corps District, stabilizes a pull-up bar for a member of the local community during Coast Guard Festival at Grand Haven, Michigan, July 31, 2025. Coast Guard Festival is an annual event that provides the Marines a juncture to interact with the local community and educate prospects on Marine Corps opportunities. Lang is a native of Hattiesburg, Mississippi. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Israel Sheber)