Recruiting Station Lansing Coast Guard Festival 2025

A member of the local community participates in the Marine Corps pull-up challenge during Coast Guard Festival at Grand Haven, Michigan, July 29, 2025. Coast Guard Festival is an annual event that provides the Marines a juncture to interact with the local community and educate prospects on Marine Corps opportunities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Israel Sheber)