Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) Chief Staff Officer Cmdr. Tyler Maness speaks with Cmdr. Rob Welford, commanding officer of the Royal New Zealand Navy's Polar-class sustainment vessel HMNZS Aotearoa, during a courtesy office call at CFAS headquarters in Sasebo, Japan, Nov.17, 2025. The Aotearoa conducted a planned port visit to Sasebo as the ship operates in the Indo-Pacific region to support the implementation of United Nations Security Council sanctions imposed against North Korea and to take part in multi-national training with the U.S. Navy, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, and other partner navies. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Raquell Williams)
|Date Taken:
|11.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.25.2025 20:06
|Photo ID:
|9410388
|VIRIN:
|251117-N-VD231-1016
|Resolution:
|5780x3846
|Size:
|3.3 MB
|Location:
|SASEBO, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, New Zealand Vessel HMNZS Aotearoa Visits CFAS [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Raquell Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.