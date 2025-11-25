Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New Zealand Vessel HMNZS Aotearoa Visits CFAS [Image 2 of 7]

    New Zealand Vessel HMNZS Aotearoa Visits CFAS

    SASEBO, JAPAN

    11.16.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Raquell Williams 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    From left, Assistant Maritime Logistics Officer Samantha-Joan Scothern, Capt. Euan Henderson, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) Chief Staff Officer Cmdr. Tyler Maness, Cmdr. Rob Welford, commanding officer of the Royal New Zealand Navy's Polar-class sustainment vessel HMNZS Aotearoa, and Command Warrant Officer Sean Smith pose for a photo after a courtesy office call at CFAS headquarters in Sasebo, Japan, Nov.17, 2025. The Aotearoa conducted a planned port visit to Sasebo as the ship operates in the Indo-Pacific region to support the implementation of United Nations Security Council sanctions imposed against North Korea and to take part in multi-national training with the U.S. Navy, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, and other partner navies. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Raquell Williams)

    This work, New Zealand Vessel HMNZS Aotearoa Visits CFAS [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Raquell Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

