New Zealand Vessel HMNZS Aotearoa Visits CFAS

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) Chief Staff Officer Cmdr. Tyler Maness and Cmdr. Rob Welford, commanding officer of the Royal New Zealand Navy's Polar-class sustainment vessel HMNZS Aotearoa, pose for a photo during a courtesy office call at CFAS headquarters in Sasebo, Japan, Nov.17, 2025. The Aotearoa conducted a planned port visit to Sasebo as the ship operates in the Indo-Pacific region to support the implementation of United Nations Security Council sanctions imposed against North Korea and to take part in multi-national training with the U.S. Navy, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, and other partner navies. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Raquell Williams)