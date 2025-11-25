XVIII Airborne Corps' Dragonsgiving 2025

Ice sculptures made by 82nd Airborne Division culinary specialists during XVIII Airborne Corps' Dragonsgiving at Fort Bragg, N.C. Nov. 25, 2025. The display showcased the talent and dedication of Soldiers who help sustain morale and readiness across the force. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Nolan Brewer)
|11.25.2025
|11.25.2025 18:33
|9410230
|251125-A-LB938-8782
|7125x4750
|6.9 MB
|US
|1
|0
