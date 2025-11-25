XVIII Airborne Corps' Dragonsgiving 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Soldier assigned to 82nd Airborne Division serves ice cream during XVIII Airborne Corps' Dragonsgiving at Fort Bragg, N.C., Nov. 25, 2025. The celebration brought Soldiers together in a shared experience that strengthened community across the installation. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Nolan Brewer)