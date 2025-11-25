Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    XVIII Airborne Corps' Dragonsgiving 2025 [Image 11 of 13]

    XVIII Airborne Corps' Dragonsgiving 2025

    NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    11.25.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Nolan Brewer 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. James Work, deputy XVIII Airborne Corps Commander, poses at a photo booth with family during XVIII Airborne Corps Dragonsgiving at Fort Bragg, N.C. Nov. 25, 2025. The moment highlighted the Corps’ commitment to building a positive, family-focused command climate. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Nolan Brewer)

    Date Taken: 11.25.2025
    Date Posted: 11.25.2025 18:40
    Photo ID: 9410220
    VIRIN: 251125-A-LB938-2008
    Resolution: 7268x4845
    Size: 7.18 MB
    Location: NORTH CAROLINA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, XVIII Airborne Corps' Dragonsgiving 2025 [Image 13 of 13], by SGT Nolan Brewer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

