XVIII Airborne Corps' Dragonsgiving 2025

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. James Work, deputy XVIII Airborne Corps Commander, poses at a photo booth with family during XVIII Airborne Corps Dragonsgiving at Fort Bragg, N.C. Nov. 25, 2025. The moment highlighted the Corps’ commitment to building a positive, family-focused command climate. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Nolan Brewer)
Date Taken:
|11.25.2025
Date Posted:
|11.25.2025 18:40
Photo ID:
|9410220
VIRIN:
|251125-A-LB938-2008
Resolution:
|7268x4845
Size:
|7.18 MB
Location:
|NORTH CAROLINA, US
Web Views:
|1
Downloads:
|0
