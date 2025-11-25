XVIII Airborne Corps' Dragonsgiving 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. James Work, deputy XVIII Airborne Corps Commander, poses at a photo booth with family during XVIII Airborne Corps Dragonsgiving at Fort Bragg, N.C. Nov. 25, 2025. The moment highlighted the Corps’ commitment to building a positive, family-focused command climate. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Nolan Brewer)